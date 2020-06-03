A 25-year-old Louisiana man was in the Henderson County Jail on Wednesday, for multiple offenses including a felony drug charge.
Roderick Oneal Paige was arrested early Wednesday by Malakoff Police and transferred to the Henderson County Justice Center to be booked in. He was charged with manufacture or delivery of 4 to 200 grams of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1. There are eight rankings of drugs in the Texas Health and Safety Code, with Penalty Group 1 carrying the stiffest penalties. If convicted, the penalty for the offense is a fine of up to $10,000, 2 to 20 years in prison, or both.
Oneal's other charges include possession of 2 to 4 ounces of marijuana, theft of a firearm and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Bond on the delivery charge and three firearms offenses was set at $10,000 for each. Bond on the misdemeanor marijuana charge was $2,500.
No further details of the arrest were available at press time.
