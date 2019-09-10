Athens Police answering a woman's complaint that her ex-husband was harassing her arrested a 32-year-old man who tried to run from officers on Sunday.
Michael Derrel Wideman was charged with evading arrest, with previous convictions, resisting arrest and two Athens Municipal Court warrants.
APD reports said dispatch received the call at 7:20 p.m. from a woman on Scott Street. An officer responded to the location and reported that the man was trying to run away. After a brief scuffle Wideman was arrested at MLK and Scott Street. After the arrest the officer was checked out for possible injuries.
Wideman was transported to jail by a patrol vehicle. He remained in custody on Monday with total bond set at $8,000.
According to reports, Sunday wasn't the first time Wideman tried to avoid an arrest by fleeing law officers.
In 2014, Wideman was sentenced to 10 years for an event that occurred the previous April. In that incident a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper attempted to pull Wideman over for a traffic violation.
Reports said Wideman then sped up in an attempt to flee the trooper. The high-speed chase reached speeds of 115 to 120 miles per hour on Farm-to-Market 317, Loop 7 and finally Prairieville Street in north Athens.
Once in north Athens, reports said, Wideman got out of his car, and fled on foot. From there, he forced his way into a home on North Prairieville Street. After hiding out in the home, which was occupied by a mother and her young children, who were awakened by the sound of Wideman forcing his way in, Wideman then attempted to hide from police in a nearby field.
That set off a multi-agency man-hunt involving DPS, Athens Police Department and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office. After about 30 minutes, a body heat detector mounted atop an Athens patrol car detected somebody hiding in the woods. Wideman was located by HCSO Dep. Josh Rickman and after a brief struggle, Wideman was taken into custody.
Wideman was charged with evading in a motor vehicle, evading on foot with prior convictions, driving while intoxicated and burglary of a habitation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.