A 29-year-old man remained in the Henderson County Jail on Monday after his arrest in connection with the killing of his longtime girlfriend in a domestic violence incident, Athens Police Department reports said.
Dameon Tarrel Williams, a 2009 graduate of Athens High School, was booked on a charge of murder, with bond set at $1 million.
The deceased was 27-year-old Ashley Koonce, a mother of three children, all students at Central Elementary School.
Athens Police Department records show a man called the Henderson County Sheriff's Office shortly after noon on Saturday, and said his sister had been shot. The caller said he believed that his sister's boyfriend was the killer.
The caller said the man had left in a Jeep Cherokee heading east on State Highway 31. Police went to the residence in the 1600 block of County Road 3722 in northeast Athens to investigate. When they arrived, officers found the body of Koonce lying on her back in the front yard. She had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was deceased.
Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Randy Daniel was called to the scene as well as Child Protective Services to arrange care for the children. The District Attorney's Office and Henderson County Sheriff's Office also assisted at the scene.
Williams surrendered to APD a short time later and was taken to jail.
The case has been turned over to the APD Criminal Investigations Division for follow-up.
APD Chief Buddy Hill said anyone with information in the incident is asked to contact Decective Taylor Rice at 903-675-5454 or Henderson County Crimestoppers at 800-545-8477.
A Go FundMe account has been set up to help pay for Koonce's funeral expenses. The post stated that Koonce had gone to her mother's house on Friday, with her three children, to escape an abusive relationship with Williams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.