Chad Lawyer, 38, was convicted by a jury for possessing methamphetamine in an amount of less than one gram, and sentenced to two years in the penitentiary.
Working off a tip from a confidential informant, law enforcement officers from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a house located on County Road 1405 near Athens in August of 2018. Several people, including Lawyer, were located in the house and an adjoining shed.
Lawyer initially told officers that there were no drugs in the residence, but if any were found they belonged to him. Methamphetamine and cash were found stuffed under a couch pillow in the home, along with other drug paraphernalia located throughout the house and shed.
Lawyer was arrested for possession of the drugs, and several of the other individuals were apprehended on outstanding warrants.
Assistant District Attorney Isaac Gloger and First Assistant Nancy Rumar prosecuted the case before Judge Scott McKee of the 392nd District Court.
District Attorney Mark Hall reports that the Henderson County Grand Jury for the August sessions of the July 2019 term returned the following indictments. In addition, 13 cases are indicted under seal.
1. Robert Martinez Maldonado, 31, Fairfield, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance
2. Stetson Don Hoskins, 24, Frankston, indicted for Theft of Property
3. Marsena Styles Washburn, 48, Athens, indicted for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon and Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle
4. Johnny Lee Carey, 60, Payne Springs, indicted for Theft of Property and Theft of Material
5. John Wesley Dodd, 34, Athens, indicted for Theft of Property, Theft of Material and Theft with Previous Convictions
6. Sierra Victoria Bradley, 19, Athens, indicted for Burglary of a Habitation
7. James Bradley Johnson, 25, Athens, indicted for Burglary of a Habitation and Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle
8. Patrick Brae-Williams Langston, 26, Arp, indicted for Theft of Property
9. Corey Lyn Hollaway, 48, Mabank, indicted for Aggravated Assault Causes Serious Bodily Injury
10. Cynthia Denise Gonzales, 32, Mabank, indicted for Aggravated Assault Family Violence Causes Serious Bodily Injury
11. Michael Aaron Lynch, 32, Athens, indicted for Theft of Property
12. Victoria Grace Getts, 25, Athens, indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention with Previous Conviction
13. Ashley Michele Parolini, 36, Balch Springs, indicted for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon
14. Jacoby Ray Taylor, 20, Chandler, indicted for Assault Family Violence Impeding Breath or Circulation
15. Dustin Bradley Jackson, 26, Mabank, indicted for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon
16. Kyle Lynn Martin, 39, Kemp, indicted for Stalking with Previous Conviction
17. Misty Dawn Foissotte, 41, Athens, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
18. Benjamin Leroy Loden, 44, Malakoff, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
19. John Paul Cathey, Jr., 52, Eustace, indicted for Assault Family Violence with Previous Conviction and Fail to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Requirements
20. Brad Caldwell Lay, 40, Lindale, indicted for Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle
21. Christine Amanda Fritz, 34, Waxahachie, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance and Tampering with Physical Evidence
22. Tiler Wayne Long, 18, Athens, indicted for Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled
23. Rosalinda Navarro, 33, Athens, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
24. Edgar Alejandro Ramirez-Aguilar, 27, Athens, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
25. Austin Lee Bardin, 26, Terrell, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
26. Jason Anthony Walker, 47, Murchison, indicted for Credit or Debit Card Abuse of Elderly
27. Rolando Garcia, 35, Athens, indicted for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon
28. John Christopher Darling, 45, Kemp, indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention with Motor Vehicle
29. Patrick Wilfred Mayne, 35, Larue, indicted for Abandoning or Endangering Child (x2)
30. Randy William Parker, Jr., 30, Kaufman, indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention with Motor Vehicle
31. Jose Saul Tavera, 23, Jacksonville, ind
