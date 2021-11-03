A two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon east of Log Cabin killed a 29-year-old man, Texas Department of Public Safety reports show.
DPS Sgt. Sara Warren said troopers identified the deceased as Joseph Jones, 29, of Bullard.
The preliminary crash report states that at about 12:53 p.m., Jones was at the wheel of a 2003 GMC Sierra was towing a trailer eastbound on Farm-to-Market Road 3054, about two miles east of the Log Cabin City limits At the same time, a 2005 Peterbuilt truck, driven by 50-year-old Leonardo Losoya, of Grand Prairie was towing a trailer, headed west.
Due to driver inattention, Warren said the pickup veered off the roadway into the south side ditch. The pickup re-entered the roadway into the westbound lane and struck the truck. The pickup and trailer came to a stop in the westbound lane facing east while the tractor-trailer rig stopped in the north side ditch, facing west.
Henderson County Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Belinda Brownlow pronounced Jones dead at the scene. Losaya was taken by ambulance to UT Health Athens for non-incapacitating injuries.
Two passengers in Jones’ pickup, Robert Booker, 30, of Athens, and Michael Rapp, 44, of Plano, were also removed to UT Health, with injuries listed as non-incapacitating.
The wreck remains under investigation.
