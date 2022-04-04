A jury found Dameon Tarrel Williams guilty of fatally shooting his longtime domestic partner in February 2020. Closing arguments were expected Monday in 392nd District Court in the murder trial.
Williams, 31, was indicted on a first-degree murder charge April 29, 2020. His jury trial was originally set for January, then re-scheduled to March 28.
According to police reports, the victim, Ashley Koonce of Athens, a mother of three, was reportedly trying to escape an abusive relationship with Williams. She took her children to her mother's house for safety.
Williams, the father of Koonce's eldest son, allegedly followed her the next day and shot her in the front yard of a home on County Road 3722, which is inside Athens city limits. Police arrived at the scene and found Koonce in the front yard with several gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Randy Daniel.
Williams surrendered to Athens police shortly after the incident. Since the shooting, he has been held in the Henderson County jail on a $2 million bond.
Testimony last week revealed police collected 14 shell casings at the scene. Koonce was hit 10 times.
Koonce was an Athens native who worked part time for the Athens ISD as a substitute teacher.
