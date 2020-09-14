Henderson County Sheriff's Deputies recently arrested a man in connection with a series of shootings into Eustace homes.
Eustace homeowner Fred Rogers reported two overnight shooting incidents this summer in the 13000 block of CR 2858.
According to the homeowner, around 3 a.m. June 30 a bullet went through two walls, a fan, a mirror and embedded into the bedroom wall.
In another incident around 1 a.m. Sept. 6, he woke up to discover a hole in the wall behind the TV where a bullet had bounced off of the TV stand and landed in the corner.
Deputies found additional evidence in the home.
“There was another hole we found higher in the house lodged in the siding and a hole in the barn,” Rogers said. “We’re afraid to go to bed at night.”
After investigating a partial vehicle description neighbor, James Dennis Ashton, was arrested and confessed.
“We confiscated his weapons and arrested him for three charges of deadly conduct,” Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said. “We have a projectile and guns, both were submitted to the lab for analysis.”
The case will be sent to prosecutors.
Ashton was held on a $45,000 bond but bailed out over the weekend.
Deputies arrest barricaded suspect
Shelli Parker
A domestic dispute ended with the arrest of a man Sept. 8 in Cherokee Shores.
According to reports, Henderson County Sheriff's Deputies tried to contact Clayton Owen Batchelor around 8:50 p.m. after shots were fired.
The suspect barricaded himself in the home and would not respond. Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the suspect went through a hole in the floor in an effort to hide. Deputies fired tear gas into the home and he was found and arrested.
“We were able to find him and get him out without further incidence,” Hillhouse said. “He was charged with unlawful firearm possession by a felon and tampering with physical evidence.”
His bond was set at a total of $15,000.
Since he was confronted in his own home, aggravated assault charges were not filed.
No major injuries were reported.
