A man arrested for firing gunshots at two people outside an Athens apartment was among the first slate of indictments of 2021, under new Henderson County District Attorney Jenny Palmer.
Lamontee Daquon Rodriguez, 26, of Athens was indicted for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The charge is a second degree felony.
According to Interim Chief of Police Rodney Williams, on Nov. 17, officers responded to gunshots fired in the 700 block of Jonathan Street.
Officers spoke to witnesses who said a man walked into the property and fired approximately six rounds at two individuals in the parking lot. The bullets struck the two vehicles and penetrated the windows of two different apartments. No one was injured.
Witnesses were able to give a description of the suspect vehicle and direction of travel. Officers searched the area and located a person of interest.
Detectives processed the crime scene and were able to review security video from the apartment complex.
Upon further investigation, police were able to identify the person responsible for the shots fired.
Henderson County 392nd District Court Judge Scott McKee issued arrest warrants for Rodriguez, who was later located and arrested in the 700 block of West Larkin Street and taken into custody without incident.
Officers interviewed Rodriguez who was later booked into Henderson County jail, with bond set at $1.5 million.
Rodriguez remained in jail as of Friday, Jan. 29.
