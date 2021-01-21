 

A loaded .45 handgun, methamphetamine, pipes, bags and digital scales landed a man in jail Tuesday, Jan. 19, according to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

 

Jeremy Wayne Phy, 36, was stopped by Deputy Jonathan Barrios around 10:30 p.m. for a traffic violation.

 

A pat-down the suspect found an Altoids container hiding a baggie of meth.

 

In the rear seat, the deputy found a black, zippered case with bag, pipes and scales and more meth.

 

He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams, and unlawfully carrying a weapon. His bonds total $13,000.

