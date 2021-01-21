A loaded .45 handgun, methamphetamine, pipes, bags and digital scales landed a man in jail Tuesday, Jan. 19, according to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.
Jeremy Wayne Phy, 36, was stopped by Deputy Jonathan Barrios around 10:30 p.m. for a traffic violation.
A pat-down the suspect found an Altoids container hiding a baggie of meth.
In the rear seat, the deputy found a black, zippered case with bag, pipes and scales and more meth.
He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams, and unlawfully carrying a weapon. His bonds total $13,000.
