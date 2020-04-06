A Sunday afternoon disturbance at a Mabank apartments complex left a Kemp police officer wounded and a suspect in custody, police reports said.
The Mabank Police Department received a 911 call at 3:46 p.m. of a domestic disturbance at 1432 S. Dink Street. Officers were informed that Arturo Cantero Lagunas was angry and had threatened to shoot his wife. Responding officers from the Mabank Police Department arrived on scene and were informed that Lagunas had retreated up into the attic space of the apartment and was hiding from the police.
The Mabank Police officers were joined by Kemp Police Department to assist and back up the Mabank officers. As the officers moved through the residence, they heard noises of someone up in the attic space. Arturo began firing a handgun at responding officer. Officers and Arturo exchanged gunfire, resulting in one of the Kemp Police officers’ being shot. Officers secured the perimeter of the residence while seeking medical attention for the injured officer.
After several agencies responded to the scene, a long standoff took place with Arturo. The Texas Department of Public Safety took command of the scene. At approximately 12:30am, Arturo was taken into custody by the Texas Department of Public Safety SWAT team. Arturo was transported to an area hospital, where he is being treated for a gunshot wound.
The injured Kemp police officer is Sgt. Mitzi Storey, who was wounded in the shoulder. She was reported in stable condition.
Kemp Chief Suzanne Martin posted on Facebook that Storey would take some time to recover from her injury.
"Thank you for all of your thoughts, prayers and messages," Martin said. "We ask you to give Sgt. Storey some time to rest and be with her family while she heals."
