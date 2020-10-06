Updated Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 11:30 a.m.
A man accused of shooting another in a fit of road rage was arrested by Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputies Monday, Oct. 5.
Around 8:30 p.m. that evening, Deputy J. Shoemake, Sgt. Patrick Johnson, and Investigator W. Thornton responded to a reported shooting at the Dollar General store, south of Chandler.
They found the suspect, 25-year-old Joshua Ardi, was involved in a road rage incident with the unidentified victim that escalated at the store.
Once inside, Ardi pulled out a handgun and shot at the victim twice, hitting the victim once, before fleeing the scene.
Deputies recovered the gun and located the suspect on Southwind Drive. He was taken back to the scene, interviewed, and subsequently arrested.
He is currently in the custody of the Henderson County Jail charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawfully carrying a weapon. His bonds total $57,500.
The victim was transported to UT Health in Tyler for treatment.
