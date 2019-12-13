A 25-year-old Athens man was in the Henderson County jail on Thursday for the robbery of an E. Tyler Street gas station/convenience store.
Bond on Christopher Jackson Knight was set at $50,000 for the Sunday night offense.
According to information from the Athens Police Department, dispatch received a call at 7:24 p.m. that a man wearing a blue jacket and gloves entered the Athens Shell Food Mart in the 1100 block of E. Tyler Street, showed a gun to the clerk and demanded all the money.
The robber left the store and headed to Loop 7. As officers were in pursuit, someone tossed an item out of the vehicle between the Loop 7 intersections with Cream Level Road and State Highway 19 north.
After law officers stopped the vehicle, Department of Public Safety troopers involved in the case went to look for the unknown object from the vehicle. Troopers found a black ski mask.
Officer William Carlow took a report on the robbery. Officers Clint Sharp and Marshall Passons were also dispatched to the store.
Knight has several previous Henderson County arrests on his record.
