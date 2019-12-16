A 41-year-old Malakoff man died in a Friday afternoon crash on County Road 1201, Department of Public Safety Reports said.
Jason Ray Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Belinda Brownlow.
Sgt. Jean Dark reported troopers responded to the wreck at 2:44 p.m., 4.7 miles southeast of the Malakoff City limit. The investigators preliminary report shows Reyes, driving a 2008 Ford was traveling south on CR-1201 approaching a curve to the left in the roadway. The driver failed to negotiate the curve, instead ran off the roadway to the right and into the ditch were his vehicle struck several trees and a rock embankment.
Dark reported that Reyes was unrestrained at the time of the wreck. The body was taken to Huckabee-Tomlinson Funeral Home in Malakoff. The crash remains under investigation.
"The DPS urges motorists to buckle up, every ride, every time," Dark said.
