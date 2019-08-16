As these hot temperatures continue to climb families are making use of the new wave pool at Coal Mine RV & Water Park in Malakoff
Robert & Kenton Ford and Mitchell Pate Jr & Sr., otherwise known as Pate & Ford Enterprises, are a team of fathers and sons who opened the 67-acre facility.
The property has 20 acres dedicated to an RV and water park.
The park has had positive feedback from visitors according to Mitchell Pate.
“Thank God for y'all, you did something for Malakoff now we have something to do here,” one customer said.
There will be a playground under some shady oak trees and a clubhouse for gatherings with a kitchenette, that is currently still under construction. The store is finished and starting to carry some items.
Plans for a pavilion, laundry facilities and more restrooms are still in the works.
“We will keep building and make the park a great place to come next year. We're looking forward to a great 2020,”Pate said.
Summer hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week until the end of summer.
Coal Mine Ranch, RV and Water park can be found on Facebook or www.coalmineranchrvpark.com and is located on the corner of Highway 31 and 1403 between Athens and Malakoff. Call (903) 489-2625 for more information.
