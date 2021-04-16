Malakoff Independent School District voters begin early balloting next week on the biggest bond issue in the history of the district.
If it passes, the $72 million package will fund construction of a new High School, renovations to the existing Middle School, and various district-wide capital improvements on all other campuses.
Voters can not only cast early ballots at the Malakoff Learning Center and the Texan Theater in Athens.
The MISD board voted in January to follow the recommendation of the Long Range Planning Committee to make the major upgrades.
The 27 member committee met five times in putting together the plan
If approved the average homeowner will see a tax increase of $24.43 per month on a $200,000 house.
Recent bond elections in Malakoff were held in:
2005, $10 million for a new elementary school after the existing one was damaged by a fire
2008, $7 million for a building.
2010, $4.9 million for construction.
2015, $3 million, school security and building.
All of the elections passed.
MISD paved the way for the current bond election by paying out the 2010 series.
Money from the 2010 bond was used to complete several projects in the district, including the renovation of Malakoff Elementary School’s “Rock Building,” building a new science wing at Malakoff High School, updating some of the athletic facilities including a new press box at the football field and other smaller jobs throughout the district.
New superintendent Don Layton, who joined the district in 2019, said by being good stewards of the taxpayers money they had saved a large sum.
“Paying off this bond early and saving our taxpayers slightly over half a million dollars in bond repayments shows that we take our charge of being responsible to the taxpayers in our school district very seriously.” Layton said.
The most recent school bond election passed in Henderson County was a $38,600,000 proposal in a November 2018. That was after a $27,500,000 bond failed that May.
