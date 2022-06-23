The entire community is invited to the Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department’s Summer Family Fun Day from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 25.
Malakoff’s VFD invites everyone to meet the firefighters and check out the equipment, including the fire trucks and the UT Health Air 1 helicopter.
There will also be a bounce house, games, face painting, and burgers, hot dogs, and drinks. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter, there will also be applications available.
This is a volunteer fire department and although they have received some donations, they are always in need of water and hydration drinks especially during this time of the year, so bring a few with you to donate.
The Malakoff Fire Department is located at 101 FM 3062 and can be reached for more information at 903-804-0546.
