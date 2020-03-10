Just a few days ago, the Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department was bustling with activity for a crawfish boil fundraiser. Today it sits empty after all 17 firefighters resigned during Monday night's city council meeting.
The change comes after the department cites disputes with City of Malakoff administrators over funding and the handling of grant money.
A top Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department fire official said grant requests, which would have benefited the department with over $30,000 were tabled at a previous meeting and did not appear on Monday night's agenda.
Firefighters said $20,000 was set to go toward a truck with $10,000 going toward training.
He also said he and others paid bills out of their own pockets for basic operations.
When the department hosts fundraisers the money is given to the city to be distributed as necessary.
Firefighters said they stayed, hoping to be heard and were told “meeting adjourned.”
While, the public forum is a legislative requirement, city council members are not allowed to respond to non-agenda items.
Cities are only required to fund volunteer fire departments as agreed upon by the parties.
The Athens Review reached out to the City of Malakoff for comment but did not receive a response by press time.
The Malakoff Fire Department has sat empty before, but was brought back to life by a dedicated department. The City of Malakoff Fire Department was reinstated in 2016 after being shut down for several years. The department was unable to respond to calls due to a lack of volunteers. The new issue is funding.
Other area fire departments, including Trinidad, Log Cabin will reportedly share in response duties.
“As President of Emergency Service District 11, I want to assure our neighboring community and property owners, in and around Malakoff That E.S.D.11 has called upon Southside V.F.D. to be on immediate standby, to provide emergency service and fire protection during this difficult time,” Brad Skiles stated in a Facebook post.
“I encourage any Malakoff Firefighters lead to serve, contact Chief Ike Smith Southside V.F.D. to be recruited and strengthen response.”
Many rural areas are only serviced by volunteer departments, many times with only one or two paid employees. These volunteers spend time away from their families and are often first on the scene to respond to fires and accidents in remote areas.
The Texas Rural VFD Assistance Program provides funding to rural VFDs for the acquisition of firefighting vehicles, fire and rescue equipment, protective clothing, dry-hydrants, computer systems and firefighter training. It is a cost-share program funded by the Texas State Legislature.
