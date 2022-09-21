Malakoff is celebrating its 25th Cornbread Festival Saturday, Sept. 24 with family fun all day downtown. The event will include food trucks, axe throwing, a dunking booth, vendors, corn hole tournament, car show, kids activities, live music, cornbread cook off, corn-on-the-cob eating contest, SPCA pet adoption, best costume and ugliest dog contest, and more.
More than 30 sponsors have donated to help this event be bigger than ever before. Live music will start at 10 a.m. with Texas Express, Angel Brock at 11:30 a.m., Hotel Drifters at 1 p.m., and Miley Henderson at 2:30 p.m., with covered seating available.
There will also be a dunking booth benefiting Malakoff Band Boosters and Pineapple Axepress will be onsite with their mobile axe throwing rig.
Chefs are encouraged to whip up their best sweet or savory cornbread recipe for the cook off and turn in their entry for free between 9 to 10:30 a.m. at 104 Decor on Terry Street. Winners will receive a trophy and cash prize.
For more information on the car show or to enter, contact 903-489-1346 or 469-639-8545. To enter the BYOP (Bring Your Own Partner) Cornhole Tournament, register at www.scoreholio.com or at the event at 8 a.m.
Join in the traditions and new fun happening all Saturday in downtown Malakoff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.