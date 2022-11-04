Malakoff Municipal Court is proud to announce a Municipal Courts Week celebration. The Court will host an Open House from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. Judge Rhonda Knight will host story time at 4 p.m. for all elementary students, featuring Marigold the Monkey. Marigold will teach field trip safety.
Municipal Court staff will be available to answer questions about the court’s role in the community. They will also be giving away free traffic safety materials and other goodies. All are welcome to attend this free event.
Municipal Courts Week is prescribed by the 86th Texas Legislature in House Resolution 1658, dedicated to appreciating the contributions that Texas municipal courts make to the safety and well-being of our communities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.