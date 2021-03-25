Breeding swine hogged the spotlight at the Henderson County Livestock Show with a Malakoff student taking top honors.
Ava Perkins of Malakoff FFA exhibited the grand champion while Kelsey Sims of Brownsboro FFA entered the reserve champion.
Perkins also won for Junior Showmanship. She’s not only a strong competitor in the HCLS but lays down some great times in cross country.
The breeding hog judge this year is Luke Parr, who has been the Ag instructor at Blue Ridge High School for several years. He was the pig judge for the 2019 HCLS.
Parr praised many of the hogs in the show, but added constructive advice as to what would have made them better. While none of the hogs reached perfection they had many admirable qualities.
“As they get older, we want them to trend upward and get better,” Parr said.
The most important things is for the pig to be comfortable on its feet and legs while maintaining a good look. The grand and reserve champions both met those standards.
The other class winner was Gracie Ivey of Horizon 4-H. Ivey said she was happy with the judge’s comment and to be showing again after the disappointment of seeing the 2020 show canceled. She’ll return Thursday to show a market hog.
