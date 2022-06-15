LeTourneau University held spring 2022 commencement services recently for around 200 graduates who received bachelor's and master's degrees. Among them were Casey Smith, of Malakoff, Bachelor of Science in Psychology, Summa Cum Laude.
Graduates with summa cum laude honors maintained a cumulative grade point average between 3.8 and a perfect 4.0 throughout their college coursework. Those with magna cum laude honors maintained a cumulative grade point average between 3.6 and 3.79, and cum laude graduates maintained a cumulative grade point average between 3.40 and 3.59.
