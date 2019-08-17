The City of Malakoff conducts a public hearing on the Crime Control and Prevention District budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year on Thursday, August 29.
According to City Administrator Ann Barker, the meeting starts at 5 p.m. in the city council chambers at City Hall, located at 109 S. Melton Street.
Some municipalities in the state have crime control districts that are funded by a small sales tax.
Malakoff is the only city with a Crime Control district in Henderson County. The mission of the district is "To promote an enhanced feeling of safety for all citizens, in all areas of the city, including neighborhoods, commercial areas, parks, and public facilities."
Last August, the city council adopted a $109,100 Crime Control and Prevention Budget. The tax rate for the section was set at. .003750.
The budget will go into effect on October 1 and remain in effect until Sept 30, 2020.
According to Chapter 363 of the Texas Local Government Code, "a municipality in which a crime control and prevention district is established shall adopt a sales and use tax in the area of the district for the purpose of financing the operation of the crime control and prevention district. The revenue from the tax may be used only for the purpose of financing the operation of the crime control and prevention district."
A district is governed by a board of seven members that serve staggered two-year terms.
Board members are:
President - Jackie Coleman
Vice President - Tommy Hayes
Secretary - Peggy Dewberry
Member - Tommy Tanner
Member - Gladys Jackson
Member - Delanda Johnson
Member- Tim Trimble
The local government code states that the district may finance all the costs of a crime control and crime prevention program, including the costs for personnel, administration, expansion, enhancement, and capital expenditures.
