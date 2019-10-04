Malakoff’s Pamela Carter is the Texas Health Care Association’s Certified Nurse Aide of the Year for Region 4, which includes Northeast Texas.
Carter is a certified nurse aide at Cedar Lake Nursing Home in Malakoff. She was nominated by her co-workers and selected by a panel of long term care clinicians from across Texas.
Carter has worked at Cedar Lake for 27 years. At one time, in recognition of her great work, she was promoted to therapy coordinator. Her absence on the floor was felt, however, and she missed her interaction with the residents, so she returned to direct care.
Co-workers say Carter leads by example. She is proactive and identifies issues before they become big problems, keeps a smile on her face on even the hardest days, and works overtime most weekends despite having had multiple back surgeries. She has often returned from out-of-town trips when she was needed at the facility.
Carter pioneered person-centered care in the Malakoff facility and serves on the facility’s Quality Assurance Performance Improvement committee. Her dedication extends to fellow staff as well, often helping them pay for gas or food, or listening and giving encouragement in tough moments.
Carter was recently recognized as one of 10 Certified Nurse Aides of the Year representing geographic regions in the state during the Texas Health Care Association’s Annual Convention and Trade Show in Dallas.
“Certified nurse assistants like Pamela are vital for quality long term care,” said Kevin Warren, president and chief executive officer of THCA. “They do a tough job with skill, with compassion, and with a smile. Residents, families and co-workers know they can trust them. This award recognizes Pamela for the difference she makes in people’s lives every day.”
