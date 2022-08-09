Malakoff native, Rowdy Dunklin, tied for third place in round one and won fourth place overall, riding in the rookie saddle broncs in the “Daddy of ‘Em All” at Cheyenne Frontier Days.
This was Dunklin’s first summer run after making his PRCA debut in Athens in April 2021 and a ride in Cheyenne last year. Not only did he win a little money over the summer, but he also was able to ride some great horses across the country. He was interviewed on the Cowboy Channel and has been “making some tracks” as described by some in the industry.
Dunklin said he appreciates his friends and family and especially those who sponsor him, including O’Brien Steel and Supply, C4 Gun Dogs, Diamond D Hay & Cattle, Smith Pro Rodeos, Malakoff Truck Body and Trailer, Atwood Hat Co., and Straw Hat Rentals.
