Robert Dobbs, son of Becky Walker Dobbs, a Malakoff native, will be exhibiting his photography along with other undergraduate students at the University of Texas at Austin April 28 and 29.
The event will be in Room 2.406 in the E William Doty Building on the UT campus. A reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 28.
Dodds exhibit will feature Malakoff's historic water tower and other local photos. To learn more about him and view more Malakoff photos and other artistic works, check out his website at robertadobbs.com.
