Petty Officer 2nd Class Erika Buie, a native of Malakoff, serves the United States Navy assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron One Zero Six in support of the F/A-18 Super Hornet.
Buie joined the Navy eight years ago. Today, she serves as a legalman.
“I joined the Navy fresh out of high school,” Buie said. "I didn't know what I wanted to do, and I knew the Navy could help me figure that out. Look at me now, fam. I made it.”
Growing up in Malakoff, Buie attended Malakoff High School and graduated in 2013.
Today, she relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Malakoff to succeed in the military.
“I grew up in a rural area with basically one stop light,” Buie said. "I was taught in my hometown to be aware of my surroundings and to speak up for myself when need be. Whenever I get to a new command I use that mindset. I observe my surroundings and speak up if I see things that I think can be improved."
These lessons have helped Buie while serving with the Navy.
The Super Hornet is one of the most advanced aircraft in the world, according to Navy officials. The aircraft take off from and land on Navy aircraft carriers at sea and is capable of conducting air-to-air combat as well as striking targets on land.
Navy aircraft carriers are designed for a 50-year service life. When the air wing is embarked, the ship carries more than 70 attack fighter jets, helicopters and other aircraft, all of which take off from and land aboard the carrier at sea. With more than 5,000 sailors serving aboard, the aircraft carrier is a self-contained mobile airport.
Aircraft carriers are often the first response to a global crisis because of their ability to operate freely in international waters anywhere on the world’s oceans.
Since USS Langley's commissioning 100 years ago, the nation's aircraft carriers and embarked carrier air wings have projected power, sustained sea control, bolstered deterrence, provided humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and maintained enduring commitments worldwide.
"The aircraft carrier is our U.S. Navy's centerpiece, our flagship, and a constant reminder to the rest of the world of our enduring maritime presence and influence," said Rear Adm. James P. Downey, USN, Program Executive Officer Aircraft Carriers. "These ships touch every part of our Navy's mission to project power, ensure sea control, and deter our adversaries."
Serving in the Navy means Buie is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy contributes to the National Defense Strategy through our multilateral assistance at sea, operations and multinational counter privacy operations,” Buie said.
With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea, and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize the importance of accelerating America’s advantage at sea.
“Maintaining the world’s best Navy is an investment in the security and prosperity of the United States, as well as the stability of our world,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “The U.S. Navy—forward deployed and integrated with all elements of national power—deters conflict, strengthens our alliances and partnerships, and guarantees free and open access to the world’s oceans. As the United States responds to the security environment through integrated deterrence, our Navy must continue to deploy forward and campaign with a ready, capable, combat-credible fleet.”
Buie and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“My proudest accomplishments are cross rating into an legalman field from being a culinary specialist, and being named Sailor of the Quarter,” Buie said. “That award was very meaningful to me. I was only a 19-year-old seaman apprentice at the time, and I beat out a petty officer second class.”
As Buie and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy means family to me,” Buie said. "Each command I go to, I feel like my family gets a little bit bigger. Being someone who is married to another sailor, we're usually separated, so every command I go to I end up attracting great people who have great hearts. We help each other when things are tough the way a family would.”
