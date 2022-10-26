Private First Class Augustus Prather Kilman, 18, of Malakoff, graduated from United States Marine Corps Basic Training Oct. 21 at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina.
PFC Kilman successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at MCRD Parris Island as one of 63 recruits in Fox Company, Training Platoon 2074. While in recruit training, PFC Kilman achieved the position of Fire Team Leader during the Crucible.
Following 10 days home on leave and seven days of Recruiter's Assistance, he will report to Camp LeJeune, North Carolina for three months at Infantry Training Battalion, Camp Geiger.
Following the completion of ITB, PFC Kilman will be stationed at Camp LeJeune with Fleet Marine Forces.
