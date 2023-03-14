One of the larger questions in life revolves around the origins of human life. First time documentarians Jason Hawks and Brad Bullock attempt to answer the question of when and how quickly ancient humans moved across the Earth.
The documentary film ‘Malakoff Man – Picking up the Trail’ premiered Friday at the Pearce Museum at Navarro College in Corsicana.
Hawks and Bullock discovered several anecdotal mentions of the “Malakoff Man” in art literature, and local folklore, which sparked their interest.
The stone heads, three in total, seem to depict human like faces were found along Cedar Creek, now under Cedar Creek Reservoir, just outside of Malakoff, by the Malakoff Brick Company that was quarrying gravel for use in their factory.
The pair conducted several primary source interviews including archaeological experts during the film which became a passion project for the two men. The film is presented in such a way that viewers are encouraged to examine the evidence and draw their own conclusions about the authenticity of the heads.
Theory one: The heads are 15-20,000 years old, and were carved by ancient inhabitants apparently living in the area at that time.
Theory two: The heads were carved by the known inhabitants of the area 3,000-5,000 years ago.
Theory three: The first head was just a rock that was augmented in the 1900’s by the quarry worker who found it.
One of the heads has been on display at Navarro College since it was donated by Mary Love Sanders some time ago.
A lifelong resident of the area, Sanders loved local history and acquired the statue-like figure from her Great Aunt and uncle, Judge William and Jessilyn Carpenter Bishop.
Research completed by Allison Syltie of Pearce Museum, and Thomas Vance of Navarro College, notes that before coming to Navarro College. The other two heads, known as One and Three, were housed in the Texas Memorial Museum, before they were moved to the Texas Archeological Research Laboratory at the University of Texas, at Austin.
Although all three of the artifacts were discovered on the same piece of land within a 10-year time frame, they had never before been housed or displayed together.
With the help of Texas State Representative Byron Cook, all three heads are now considered to be the property of Navarro College. Cook was responsible for drafting a series of letters that resulted in the transfer of the heads from the University of Texas at Austin to Navarro
College in February of 2015. Since that time, a custom-made display case has been constructed so the heads may be viewed together under one roof.
Hawks said the topic is still to be uncovered and that he hopes that people get outside and look around.
After all, Hawks said, “you never know what you might find.”
