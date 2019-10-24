The Malakoff Independent School District board of trustees met Monday with a discussion of possible construction projects on the agenda.
The discussion was prompted by a record number of students for the district.
"We've shown a lot of growth the last couple of years," Superintendent Don Layton said. "We've got the highest student population that we've had this year."
Layton said the board discussed some options about how to address the additional students.
"We're going to talk to some architects about potential solutions and we haven't made a decision yet about how to move forward," Layton said. "We just want to be pro-active."
Layton said the enrollment for the district is over 1,400 students.
"We've never had that high a level of growth, not that we can't house all of our students. We can," Layton said.
With more people living in the district and more students MISD has had to shut down transfers from out of the district. The increase in students has been mainly at the middle school level and in one of the elementary schools.
The district has a high school, middle school, elementary school and Leo Orr Education Center in Malakoff. There is also an elementary school in Tool.
The MISD has been recognized for achievements in recent years and has had Blue Ribbon schools in 2015 and 2016.
Layton has been on the job as Malakoff superintendent since June. Previous positions include assistant principal at Boerne High School and three years as high school principal at Martin's Mill.. Layton coached basketball and taught for 18 years in Crockett, Temple, Ballinger and Slocum. Prior to his time in education, he served in the U.S. Army for eight years, with tours in Germany and Iraq.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.