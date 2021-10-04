A new Malakoff High School is in the architectural stage and a recently released conceptual design of the complex shows what the finished product will look like.
Superintendent Don Layton said he’s excited that the construction project voters approved in a $72 million bond package in May is progressing.
“We’re extremely happy to be in the process,” he said. “We’re also happy that we’re going to touch all of our campuses.”
The MISD board voted in January to follow the recommendation of the Long Range Planning Committee to make the major upgrades to its facilities.
The 27 member committee met five times in putting together the plan. Layton, who joined the district in 2019, said by paying off a previous bond the district saved money and showed they they would be responsible with the taxpayers dollars.
The upgrades to facilities are following the course presented to the voters in the spring.
We’re going to hold true to the plan,” he said. “Obviously, the new high school is going to be a large portion of that bond, but we will have some renovations at the middle school, elementary, at Tool and also at the Orr campus. The old high school will become our new middle school.”
Growth in the MISD has brought about the need for more space, Layton said. To accommodate that, the new school will hold up to 600 students. Included in the package are a 550 seat auditorium and 1,300 seat gym.
“It’s going to be built to add on to address future needs,” he said. “We literally looked 25 years out.”
The school board took a look at the design Sept. 20 and gave approval, with the stipulation that there could be changes. Layton said the district should break ground on the construction phase in the spring of 2022.
“We think this will be good, not only for the school district, but for the town,” he said.
