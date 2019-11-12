Malakoff hosted first Veterans Day Ceremony Monday at Malakoff Elementary. The Malakoff Fire Department smoked hot dogs and there were 50 flags decorating the property in a majestic display.
The Malakoff ex-student and Alumni Association, which hosted the event, has wanted to do an event like this for years, and was finally able to make it happen. It would like to organize one for Memorial Day as well.
Ricky Armstrong, President of the MSAA, said he hopes this event is the start of getting Malakoff its own Veterans Memorial Park.
“This is to honor our Veterans for Veterans Day,” Armstrong said. “We are in the process of starting a non-profit foundation for the Malakoff Veterans Memorial Park.”
Once this is established, they hope the ball will roll quickly to reach the goals of honoring local heroes. They will start applying for grants, fund-raising etc.
Armstrong said he feels very strongly about this project and would like to see more people at their gala and attending events like this. When asked why this meant so much to him, he replied:
“I'm a Veteran and served from 1973 to 1976, I know a lot of Veterans in the Malakoff area. Every year, they put over 400 flags at the cemetery, but that is really the only thing Malakoff has going for Veterans right now,” he said. “There are a lot of guys here, I would like to start a Malakoff Veterans Day Parade and our own memorial park and do something for these veterans. Those flags would not be flying today if it wasn't for those Veterans. They sacrifice a lot to keep us free.”
If you would like to help this park and memorial become a reality, please contact the Malakoff ex-student and alumni association on its facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/malakoffexes/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.