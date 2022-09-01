Malakoff has had the better of most of the teams they have faced in recent years, but the Grandview Zebras are a horse of a different color.
Grandview has won five of the past six meetings, but Tigers fans remember well when Malakoff sent them packing from the playoffs in dramatic fashion in 2020. In that match-up the No. 4-ranked Tigers defeated the No. 2 and two-time defending state champion Zebras in Waco. Talk about a playoff atmosphere.
In the previous four meetings, Grandview won by scores of 35-21, 28-7, 14-13 and a 31-24 overtime win in the 2020 opener.
Last year’s regular season gave proved just too much Grandview, with the Zebras taking the win as Malakoff struggled early in the season.
Malakoff opened this year with a solid 28-7 thumping of West Rusk and comes in ranked 4th in Class 3A Division 1 according to Texas Football magazine. Grandview is ranked sixth.
Grandview comes in at 0-1 after losing to a state ranked 4A team, Glen Rose 43-22. Glen Rose rushed for 322 yards and threw for 138 more.
Grandview was not without its offensive moments, running for 198 and throwing for 140.
The Malakoff win over West Rusk, in a game played in New London, was win number 130 for Head Coach Jamie Driskell at the school. The Tigers started slowly and trailed 7-0 entering the second quarter. Damien Jackson romped in from 9 yards out to tie the game. Jason Tennyson added a second nine yard score before halftime to put the Tigers ahead 14-7 at intermission.
In the third quarter, Tennyson added a two-yard score. He added a five-yard fourth quarter score to seal the deal for the Tigers 28-7.
Malakoff finished with Tennyson and Jackson both over 100 yards.
The Grandview kickoff in Malakoff Friday is at 7:30.
