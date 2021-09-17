9-16-21 Malakoff Honors Barker.jpg

The Malakoff City Council meeting featured a special presentation to the family of Ann Barker, who was the City Manager and City Secretary of Malakoff until her passing in May. Mayor Delois Pagitt (left) presented the plaque to Ann’s husband Maxie Barker, daughter Tori Barker and grandson Clayton Harmon. The plaque will hang in the lobby of Malakoff City Hall in her honor.

