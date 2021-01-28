Malakoff High School Fishing Team will host a Fish Fry Fundraiser from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at Malakoff Elementary.
The event will be a drive-thru featuring fish, fries, cole slaw, hush puppies and a dessert for $8. Donations are also appreciated.
“We hope you will come and get a plate,” stated Pam Hayes Kuykendall, the team director. “Please come out and support our Tiger fishing team!”
Funds will be used for the spring tournaments, and regional and state tournament expenses in May. The team has around 15 anglers that compete in various tournaments.
The team is currently ranked ninth in the Central Division and Bryan Tower took third place for Angler of the Year at the final fall tournament. The spring season will start in February.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.