Malakoff Fire Department has undergone many changes over the past year and along with that has come new leadership and ideas. One of the new features in 2021 is a can collection station in front of the department where the community is encouraged to donate aluminum cans for charity.
Assistant Chief Alan Roberts and his wife were discussing fundraising ideas to benefit the community.
“We wanted to bring the community together and help someone that really needs it,” Roberts said. “This donation isn’t from Malakoff Fire, it is from the community.”
Roberts said at the end of the year they will take all funds acquired and make a decision in conjunction with the Malakoff City Council as to which charity to donate to.
“We are not the same fire department,” Roberts said. “Our goal is to work with the city and the community, and the city is working with us.”
Roberts said Malakoff Fire is currently looking for volunteers in all capacities.
“Help us by volunteering,” he said. “Whether you are 18 or 80, you can help. If it is through being a firefighter, bringing us water while on scene or helping clean up afterwards, anything you can do to help is appreciated.”
