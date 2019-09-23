The City of Malakoff Fire Department was reinstated in 2016 after being shut down for several years. The department was unable to respond to calls due to a lack of volunteers. A problem they are finding could easily happen again, if they do not get some volunteers.
“Do what you can when you can,” is the fire department's motto. A fact they stand behind strongly Chief Jay Woods says.
The older generations of volunteer firefighters have reached retirement age. They were ready to spend time with family and recoup from the strenuous activities firefighting requires. This left a gap, when new recruits were not available to fill their spots.
“Trying to get the new generation of people to volunteer is a hard struggle,” Woods said.
According to Woods, Volunteering your time as younger person in this profession could lead to so many opportunities for you. Some examples such as free training, experience, connecting with many organizations and gaining the time under your belt to build your resume for multiple career opportunities. Even if being a professional firefighter is not in your career plans, volunteers are critical in maintaining safety in the community.
Many rural areas are only serviced by volunteer departments. Many times with only one or two paid employees. If there are no volunteers and you are in a house fire, or your car flips. Who will come? Volunteers are absolutely critical.
Woods is a young man himself, and is ready to invest in the next generation of local heroes.
“I enjoy the fact that I make a difference and impact on people’s lives,” he said.
These volunteers drop everything at the sound of an alarm going off. In order to make sure we are safe as a community. They save lives every day. Literally the heroes of our small towns. If that is something you want to be part of please consider volunteering.
Training is at 6 p.m. on Monday nights. The minimum age requirement is 18 but MFD is working on starting a junior program for the department that would allow teenagers to start training at the age of 16. Feel free to contact the department at anytime at 903-489-0521 and leave a voicemail if nobody answers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.