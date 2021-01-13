According to Assistant Fire Chief Alan Roberts, Malakoff Fire Department received a smoke investigation call at approximately 5:48 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at the Malakoff Condos on Hwy. 198.
“Typically in apartment fires you need all hands on deck,” Roberts said. “It was a team effort from everybody in our area of the county.”
Upon arrival heavy smoke was seen in the building and a fire was located between the first floor ceiling and second floor unit. Payne Springs, Log Cabin, Caney City, Gun barrel City, Trinidad and Southside Fire Departments arrived to assist MFD.
“It was contained in the building and never went to the exterior,” Roberts said. “We made a quick attack and knocked it down before it did major damage.”
The four units of Building C had heavy smoke and water damage, but there were no injuries other than a fire fighter getting minor smoke inhalation. Three families were displaced and Red Cross came to assist with needs for the night.
The fire is now under investigation with the Fire Marshal.
