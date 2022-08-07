The First United Methodist Church of Malakoff celebrated their 170 year anniversary July 31. Special guest and Malakoff native, Rev. Dr. Jim Bankston, spoke and the Marvin UMC Choir was on hand to lend their talents. Guests enjoyed a service and special lunch that followed.
In 1852, Reverend Hezekiah Mitcham organized a Methodist congregation of seven charter members in Caney Creek. The group met at various locations and after occupying several buildings over the years, the present church building was dedicated in 1963.
Pastor Ed Fisher preaches on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. at this building located at 107 South College St. in Malakoff.
