Malakoff Brookshire’s was placed on the national map Wednesday, March 4, for Best Produce Manager.
Brookshire’s Grocery Company Vice President J. Anthony Grant and Division Manager Brian Johnson surprised both Store Manager Humberto Rivera and Freddie Dowell as the winner of the Best Produce Manager Award by United Fresh, a National Award.
This award is given to the best of Produce Managers throughout the United States in competition with others food companies such as Kroger’s, Albertson, H. E. B. and Walmart.
“I’m very pleased with the direction that the Malakoff Brookshire’s is taking,” Rivera said. “We are a community grocery store and we are here to serve the community. We take pride in the people that we serve and we value all of our employees; we encourage them to strive for the BEST. As the new kid on the block, with only 10 years with Brookshire’s, it is my job to make sure that we give the best service to our customers.”
Rivera said Malakoff Brookshire’s has received numerous awards, but he is most proud of Freddie Dowell, Produce Manager of the Year 2019.
“I envision Malakoff Brookshire’s going even higher than it already has,” he said. “We will be adding curbside service, which Athens and Mabank stores are doing already, giving more great service to our customers, making our store the best for our city. There is a great future here in Malakoff for Brookshire’s.”
“I am humbled to accept this award,” Dowell said. “I had no idea I would be getting, or was even considered for, this United Fresh National Award. The formal banquet presentation will take place June 16-19 in San Diego, CA where I will be honored along with other Produce Managers. There’s a total of six from the United States but I was the only one picked out of 100s from Texas. Can you imagine me from little Malakoff? My 25 years of service has really paid off; lots of changes over the years, but most of all my faithfulness to this company."
V. P. J. Anthony Grant said: "Mr. Dowell does an outstanding job for us in Malakoff. He is a customer service champion and is extremely consistent in daily presentation as well as in the area of profitability."
