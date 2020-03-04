Bookish, a new neighborhood bookstore, is hosting its grand opening from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at 211 S Terry St. in Malakoff.
Bookish retails a wide range of new and gently used books. This includes fiction, non-fiction, business, science, children's, hobbies, collecting, and other types of books.
Bookish provides a relaxed, comfortable atmosphere to encourage reading and gathering.
Bookish is owned by Jen Sherman, who is a life long reader and book lover. Jen has been a book reviewer and blogger for the last two years on her website, www.thebookishblonde.org as well as her instagram page, The Bookish Blonde.
For more information contact Jen Sherman at bookishbtl@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.