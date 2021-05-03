After a tense wait on Saturday night, voters in Henderson County learned the results of city and school board elections, plus a $72 million bond issue in Malakoff.
The Malakoff proposal, which will allow the district to commence a major construction project, including building a new high school passed 353 to 348.
“The board of trustees and I would like to thank the voters for supporting this bond proposal. It’s a great step forward for the entire Malakoff community,” stated Superintendent Don Layton.
The bond amount is about $100,000 for everyone who went to the polls.
In other elections, Athens Mayor Monte Montgomery won re-election over J.C. Cook 531 to 75.
“I’m honored that the voters have put their faith in me for another two years and I will do my best to make the decisions for all the citizens,” Montgomery said.
Montgomery said many things are going well for the city now and he’s like to see it continue during his third term.
Place 1 Councilwoman Toni Clay was unopposed.
The Athens ISD election saw a change in Place 3, where Alicea Elliott was returned to the board after losing her former seat in November to Brian Barker. On Saturday, Elliott polled 351 votes to 239 for Randy Skiles and 224 for incumbent Robert Risko.
Place 4 was won by Gina Hunter, 595, over Jana Normandin, 172.
In the Malakoff city election, Mayor Delois Pagitt defeated Pat Isaacson in her attempt to return to office, 169 to 133. Malakoff Elected two to the city council. Tim Trimble, 190 and Jerilyn Tarver, 174, were the top vote-getters. Both have served several terms in city government. Other candidates were Kristi Dalrymple 133 and Joshua Martin, 79.
Chandler Mayor Libby Fulgham was unopposed for a new term, The city elected two council members, The winners were Michael Crawford Jr. 138, and Angie Saxon, 115. Jennifer Smith was third, with 41 votes.
Gun Barrel City elected one council member to serve Place 5. Kennith Foster gathered 121 votes to Brandi Collard’s 82.
