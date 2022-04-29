Eighteen Angelo State University student-athletes, including Wesley Rogers of Malakoff, received a variety of individual postseason awards at the annual Holland's Sports Banquet hosted by the ASU Athletic Department and sponsored by Holland's Jewelry.
Fourteen student-athletes received the Holland's Award for their respective sports as voted on by their teammates. Each winner exemplifies what it means to be an ASU student-athlete in competition, in the classroom, and in the community. Winners are Ellington Pettus (athletic training), Koby Kelton (baseball), Andre Nunley (men's basketball), Sawyer Lloyd (women's basketball), Wesley Rogers (men's cross country), Jacquelyn Crenwelge (women's cross country), Nick Ellisor (men's track & field), Antonija Radic (women's track & field), Darrick Dickerson (football), Ena Ovcina (women's tennis), Ashlyn Lerma (softball), Patrizia Schaefer (women's golf), Cassidy Hill (women's soccer) and Sophia Berg (women's volleyball).
Additionally, Jackson Hardy (baseball) and Paxton Scheurer (softball) received the Athletic Academic Excellence Awards, Avery McNeme (soccer) was named the Kathleen Brasfield Female Athlete of the Year, and Jordan Williams (baseball) was named the Phil George Male Athlete of the Year.
See more details at angelosports.com.
