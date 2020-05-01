Brandon Confalone and his fiancee Chloe received news Saturday, April 23, that nobody wants to hear.
The Malakoff High School Ag teacher lost his home, pets and all of his belongings in a tragic house fire.
According to those who know him, he is not the kind to ask for help, but his fellow Ag teachers rallied together in hopes of helping them in getting back on their feet through prayers and donations of items including household essentials, clothes, shoes.
Chloe offered words of gratitude for the help in a recent Facebook post:
“Brandon and I want to thank everyone that has not only donated, but has lifted us up and prayed and loved on us during this time. It’s hard to find the words to express how truly grateful we are for the love and compassion we have been surrounded with. Out of ashes come beauty, and we will cling to God's word and promise of that in the coming time! We can loose all of our worldly possessions, but call ourselves blessed to have each other. We have had overwhelming love and messages from people and want to say thank you and we are sorry if we haven’t replied to you yet, but we love all of you dearly.”
Brandon wears large shirts, 34 pants and 10.5 shoes.
Chloe wears medium shirts and pants, size 6-7 pants and 9 shoes.
Please contact Kenny Hancock at 903-477-2664 to drop off items.
Or donate online at:
Venmo: @Brandon-Confalone or $ChloeShultz
GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/fpzayr-house-fire?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_lico%2Bupdate&fbclid=IwAR02MiJG-MW_Mt_P9aWMIuNuqjn9cZw8OTu3419Af7QAN4I66kaWNfWW0kQ
