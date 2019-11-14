Rotary Club featured Emily McGraw, president of the Athens Public Education Foundation. McGraw has been president for two years.
“Whenever my daughter started at Athens Elementary I got very involved because I could see the good that APEF was able to do,” McGraw said.
APEFa 501c3, formed by a group of citizens. Originally, the idea came from Rotarian Charlie Tidmore and other like-minded people. They came armed with a vision to cultivate innovation and support the mission of the public school system.
Their mission statement is:
“The Athens Public Education Foundation's mission is to provide opportunities for excellence in education, promote innovation in teaching, and partner with the community to enhance the quality of education for all students.
A mission they believe is everyone's responsibility within the community.
The group is funded by private and corporate sources and uses the funding to award grants. A volunteer committee oversees this process. The group also “links community resources, time, money, services and expertise with the needs of our schools to enhance and complement the educational mission of Athens ISD,” according to the groups literature.
“This group makes an impact,” McGraw said.
Teachers submit for grants in various amounts to do special things for their classroom. One teacher simply wanted a computer program to enhance her third grader learning experience. The Careeer Technical Education department needed seed money to build a tiny house, which the group was able to provide. The culinary department wanted a hydroponic system to grow their own food and flowers for the AG department. The excess is teaching the group business skills as they are going to be offered at the Athens Farmers Market. The group enjoys when 'seed' money turns into a source of income for future projects.
One teacher bought an inexpensive camera and printer and had her class create a newsletter, which the children absolutely loved. They became the schools official reporting staff.
“We just get to give away free money and it's amazing,” she said. “The elementary students line the hallways. It is just a joy-filled day.” she said.
Other teachers were more practical, one bought an ipad and specialized tripod that allowed her lesson to be recorded and accessed for reference in the student portal. If the child needed more help they could access the class video later, or review after an absence. They follow up with a report about how their grant was used.
In December, the APEF volunteers load up in the “Cash Bus” and go from campus to campus bringing big checks and a lot of joy. Some teachers cry and get the children involved in the grant process.
They come in with a drum line and the smaller children get very excited. One year they were able to give out almost $40,000.
“When we all come together and do a little bit, we can make a huge difference and that's what this group is all about, making a difference in the lives of these teachers and students. I cannot speak highly enough about how much I enjoy being part of APEF,” McGraw said.
