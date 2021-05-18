The Texas Department of Transportation continues to spend millions on improvements and maintenance on the highway system in Henderson County and with summer approaching, crews are busy with several projects.
TxDOT reports the expenditures on state and U.S. highways in the county totaled $37,238,725 in 2020. Of that, $26,578,052 was on new construction and more than $10 million was poured into maintenance,
Each of the completed Henderson County projects came in less than their contracted amount.
A major, Athens area project, that is still underway is the rehabilitation of U.S. Highway 175 from State Highway 19 in Athens, eastward to Farm-to-Market Road 804 in Baxter.
The contracted amount is $12,138,162 for the 4.3 mile stretch of roadway. As of May 10, the work was estimated 83% complete.
Another project was underway on State Highway 31 in Chandler which involved improving traffic devices. The contracted amount is $1,043,571. Work is estimated at 71% completion.
Safety improvements continue on Farm-to-Market Road 59 from State Highway 19 South in Athens to Loop 7. The contracted cost is $1,730,130. Work on the 2.1 miles of roadway is at 78% completion.
Nearing completion is the long-awaited bridge on State Highway 334, crossing Cedar Creek Lake west of Gun Barrel City. Work began on March 15, 2019. Work on the bridge began in 2019. The contracted cost is $41,269,729.
Another bridge on the TxDOT list is over Cedar Creek in the Log Cabin area. The contracted expense for the 1.2 mile expanse is $30,355,868.
TxDOT reminds motorists traffic fines double in work zones when workers are present and can cost up to $2,000. Failure to heed the Move Over/Slow Down law can also result in a $2,000 fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.