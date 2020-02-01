It wasn't so long ago that Patrick Mahomes, who leads his Kansas City Chiefs into battle Sunday against the San Fransisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54 was showing his prowess on the gridirons and baseball diamonds of East Texas.
Mahomes burst on the scene as the Whitehouse signal caller in 2012. That Sept. he battled Sulphur Springs with almost 500 yards in total offense. That included 121 yards rushing.
Athens Hornets basketball fans got to see him up close in November, 2012. A picture in the Athens Review shows him standing as Anthony Sanders takes the ball to the hoop at Hornets gym. Mahomes led the Cats in scoring with 19 points, paving the way for a 79-67 win for the visitors.
The future Chief averaged 19.9 points per game for the Whitehouse Wildcats during the 2012-2013 hoops season. That same year, he threw for 320 yards per-game, an amazing number for a high school quarterback. The following year, he threw for 355 yards an outing and 50 touchdowns.
As a baseball player, Mahomes, whose dad, Pat, pitched in the major leagues, was selected by Max Preps as one of the top 50 college prospects. He started four years and compiled a batting average of almost 500, played a rangy center field and threw a no-hitter as a pitcher.
Whitehouse Athletic Director Richard Peacock had high praise indeed for the multi-sport star.
"In 38 years in the business, I've seen a lot of great athletes," Peacock said. "But he's as good as I've ever seen. What he's accomplished is amazing, but honestly more amazing might be what a great young man he is. How humble he is despite all the attention he receives really speaks to his character and upbringing. "
