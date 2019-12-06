The Henderson County Help Center and Maggie’s House gratefully acknowledged Sue Richner as Volunteer of the year on November 26, 2019.
Sheila Davis, Program Director for Maggie's House said, “Sue’s dedication to the children that we serve through Maggie’s House is worth more than we could ever put into words. She has made over 300 quilts with themes ranging from football to dinosaurs to angels to wild horses for the children. She has also given her time and talents in helping us start a document scanning program for records.”
According to Davis Sue was born and raised in Texas. She and her husband Butch have been married 35 years. She began quilting in the 70’s and stated that “Quilting is like therapy to her”. Butch definitely does his share of helping her with the quilts she makes. “He cooks and has even been known to pick out some of the wonderful fabric she uses.”
“As the Volunteer of the Year, Sue’s selfless commitment, dedication and contribution to the families we serve is priceless,” said Davis. “We know that our volunteers may not always have the time, but in Sue’s case, she Always has the Heart. Thank you, Sue Richner.”
