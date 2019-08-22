Mac McKinney and George Walsh were driving home from a golf tournament when a strong desire to help the hungry residents of Eustace and Henderson County came to Mac McKinney.
“We need to do something to help,” McKinney said to Walsh.
McKinney, an active member of the First Baptist Church Eustace, and Walsh, the future director of the Jesus Connection Food Pantry got to work and within six months the first golf tournament benefiting the food pantry was held. The event will be on October 7, marking the tenth year.
Kinney passed away two years ago, the golf tournament was renamed in his honor, the Mac McKinney Memorial Golf Tournament. “It would mean the world to him. Dad played golf all over the world. He loved golf, absolutely loved it,” County Judge Wade McKinney said.
“It was a joy to play with him,” Walsh said. “He was always positive and upbeat. It was a great experience to play with him and be his friend. I was just blessed by it.”
McKinney played 18 holes of golf the day he passed away at 80 years old. Golf was his passion.
It has been said of the event that it is “lots of fun.”
Donations benefit the Jesus Connection Food Pantry. The First Baptist Church has been operating this food and clothing service since 2004. People in and around Henderson County can come the last Tuesday of the month from 6:30 to 8 p.m and pick up a box of food staples. Spiritual counseling is also available, as well as a brief Bible study. The non-profit is run by volunteers and through donations only.
Pastor Paul McKinney, pastor of FBC Eustace (no relation to Mac McKinney) said funds go toward the purchase of food from sources such as Kings Storehouse in Tyler and East Texas Food Bank.
“He was a great guy and he loved to play golf,” Pastor McKinney said of Mac. He played every Thursday with him.
The tournament will offer several amenities such as a $1000 raffle, trophies, prizes, silent auction, goodie bags , with breakfast provided by Whataburger. Lunch will also be provided to participants.
Registration starts at 8 a.m., shotgun start at 9 a.m. and the event will take place at the Pinnacle Golf Club in Mabank.
If you pay by September 24 the fee is $70 a person, which enters you into a $100 raffle. After the 24th the fee is $75. Four players to a team. If you need assistance putting a team together, wish to sign up, donate, sponsor or have any questions please contact Gary Walsh at 903-279-9540.
