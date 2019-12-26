Mabelle’s Toy Giveaway has come to an end for this year. It was a tremendous success thanks to the generosity of the Gun Barrel City community. GBC Police, Fire, City Hall staff, City employees and their families were very busy the last two days driving throughout town spreading Christmas cheer. Each year the Gun Barrel City Police Department drives through neighborhoods passing out Christmas presents The Police greeted hundreds of children and parents/grandparents the last couple of days and received lots of hugs and smiles and even a few tears that made Mabelle’s Toy Drive the success that it was. We want to wish you a very Merry Christmas and we can’t wait to do it again next year.
editor's pick featured
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.