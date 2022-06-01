Maysi Hinkle of Mabank was named to the Cazenovia College Dean's List for the Spring 2022 semester. Those named to the Dean's List have achieved a 3.5 or better grade point average.
Mabank student named to Dean's List
- From Staff Reports
Geraldine Sanner, long time resident of Houston, TX passed away on May 2, 2022 in Athens, TX at age 94. Born September 15, 1927 at Edgemont in Washington County, MD, she was the daughter of the late Josiah and Maude Smith. Geraldine was a 1945 graduate of Hagerstown High School and a 1949 gr…
